Three-star ATH Justin Taylor enjoyed both of his visits to Kansas and Kansas State over the weekend, but it was his trip to Kansas State that left an unforgettable impression on the rising senior from Nazareth Academy (IL). Taylor had recently seen his recruitment take off and entered the weekend with 11 offers coming from group of five and FCS schools. However he exited the weekend with offer No. 12 when Kansas State extended him an opportunity to play in the Big 12. Following his weekend trips, Taylor discussed both visits and described how it felt to receive that coveted first power-five offer.