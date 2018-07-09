LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior offensive tackle recruit Matt Keeler (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) has been hitting the college camp road hard this summer. Keeler checks in and recaps his camp travels, recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting news update here.

"It's been a really busy summer for me with camps," Keeler said. "I've been to 13 different college camps so far this summer. I still have 3-4 more camps planned for later this month so I've been just getting out and seeing different schools along with just working on my game. That's been basically my summer."

Keeler recapped his camp impressions so far this summer.

"I would say that my best performance at camps this summer was at Miami of Ohio. I just went out and had a strong day and even the coaches from Miami of Ohio said I had a great camp but that they are already filled up on the offensive line. The overall feedback from the college coaches has been good this summer. A lot of the coaches like me but they either want to see some early senior video or have already filled up. Schools like West Virginia, Kansas, Western Michigan and Cincinnati all have said they want to see some early season video. Illinois also said they want to see some early season video."

Keeler is also eyeing a handful of upcoming July college camps.

"I'm also camping at Eastern Illinois later this month along with camping at Kansas and Kansas State. I was planning a few others but between my team camp and just timing those are the only camps I'll be able to make this month."

Keeler is also not in any rush to make a college choice.

"I'm not in any hurry. I'm waiting on a lot of different schools to evaluate my senior video for now. I'm just going to go out and play and help my team win and then see what happens with my recruiting."

Keeler is also excited about what he's seen from his team this summer.

"We are loaded on offense. We really have a lot more speed and explosiveness on offense this year and that's been the biggest difference from last year's team to me."

