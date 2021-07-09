Keep an eye on 2023 OT Farrell

Lisle (Ill.) junior offensive tackle Chris Farrell (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) has had a handful of strong summer college camp performances this summer and has begun to draw increased recruiting attention this summer. Get to know this latest name to watch in the State of Illinois Class of 2023 here.

"I was able to camp this summer at Illinois, Iowa and also Wisconsin," Farrell said. "I'm now back in team camp this week and getting ready for the season. I'm pretty sure I'm done with the college camps for the summer."

Farrell filled us in on his camp travels to Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin this summer.

"I camped this summer at Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin and my best overall camp was at Illinois. I thought I did pretty well at all three camps but both Illinois and Iowa ended up being my better camps. The Illinois camp went well and I was able to talk with some of the Illinois coaches like Coach (Tim) Kane along with Coach (Bart) Miller during and after the camp. The Illinois coaches also called my head coach and told him I had a good camp at Illinois. The Illinois coaches have started following me on Twitter along with a few other schools."

So what part of his overall game is Farrell working to improve?

"My overall footwork is good but I know it can get much better. I'm also going to keep working and improving my overall pass pro technique. We don't throw the football a ton so far at my school and I know I'll need to get better on my technique to playin college."

Farrell will now focus on his team camp the remainder of the summer.

"WE started back up our team camp this week. The skills are doing 7on7 and we are lifting as a team and working on technique. I'm also making sure we are getting the younger kids ready to go on the varsity. We have a good young group of kids coming up to varsity, but we also bring back four starting offensive linemen. We have a good group of backs and we will be ready to have a strong season this fall."







