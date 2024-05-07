Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South sophomore offensive tackle prospect Josh Schwendeman (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) took part in the recently held West Suburban Showcase event at Glenbard South. Schwendeman was impressive and is yet another name to watch in the State of Illinois Class of 2026.

"The Showcase camp was pretty cool and it was my first ever camp event," Schwendeman said. "Overall it was a good experience and it was great to get to work out in front of so many college coaches."

Schwendeman, who is also throwing for the Raiders track team this spring is continuing to improve and adjust to playing at the varsity level.

"I was called up to the varsity level after the first three games of the season and I started at right tackle. It was a big adjustment and it was stressful at times. The biggest adjustment was just getting used to the speed of the game. I thought I adjusted pretty quickly to the varsity and after a few weeks the game started to slow down a bit. Overall I had a pretty good first season and now I'm just building on what I learned from last season."

Does Schwendeman have any upcoming summer plans?

"I'm signed up for The Line showcase on June 2nd. I'm considering also doing a few college camps this summer like Cincinnati. I might also add a few more camps later this month."

So what part of his overall game needs improvement this spring and summer?

"My big focus now is adding more good weight and strength. I'm getting near 250 pounds now and I've been working hard in the weight room. I'm also working on improving my pass pro and just improve my overall pass sets. I'm working with Coach Sabo at Fist Football along with Underdog Training this off season."

Does Schwendeman have a dream school?

"I've always been a big fan of Wisconsin and they are a great school for developing offensive linemen. I also have a lot of family in Pennsylvania and they are big Penn State fans."