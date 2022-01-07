Keep an eye on ATH Arrington

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior athlete prospect Damarion Arrington (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) was able to make an impact for the Caravan and head coach Jordan Lynch in his junior 2021 fall football season. Arrington, who played multiple positions in the fall football season checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I had a good holiday break and now I'm back to work and getting after it," Arrington said. "I'm really working on improving my overall speed and adding more good muscle this off season."

Arrington filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"We saw a lot of college coaches in our school back in December. I was able to see the coaches from Syracuse, Illinois, Northwestern, Western Michigan plus Illinois State, Ball State and also NIU. A lot of the college coaches have said they liked my tape and that they will be back in the spring to watch our team morning workouts. I'm waiting on hopefully getting some junior day invitations from the colleges. I'm hoping to get out and visit some schools in person this spring."

Does Arrington have any one specific position that he prefers to play?

"I played quarterback, receiver, cornerback and safety along with playing some special teams. Position really just doesn't matter to me to be honest. I've always tried to be as versatile as I can and I'll play any position to help us win games. I'll play anywhere the college coaches want me to play."

Arrington was asked to grade his on the field performance from the 2021 fall season.

"One a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the highest....I would give myself an 8 overall. I had some big games and I scored 5 touchdowns against Brother Rice which I never thought I could do. I know I still have a lot of things I need to work on but I came away feeling good about how I played last season."

Arrington and his Caravan teammates are also excited for the 2022 football season.

"I think everyone in our program is pretty excited for next season. We bring back a lot of kids who started last season. I think the biggest thing we need to focus on is just getting a faster start in games. We just could not get things clicking early in way too many games last season. Everyone is working hard and aiming to win the state championship."



