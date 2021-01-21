EdgyTim - Keep an eye on DB Lewis

Palatine (Ill.) junior defensive back prospect Kameron Lewis (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has been making the rounds this winter at various events including Monday's EDGYTIM EFT Showcase in Crown Point, Indiana. Lewis checks in and recaps his latest winter plans, recruiting news and more here.

"Overall I liked the camp on Monday," Lewis said. "The camp had some really good players and the competition level was strong. I was able to do well in one on ones and overall I felt I got better on Monday. It was a good camp."

Lewis filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Akron, Illinois State and Northern Michigan and I've also been getting new follows from Liberty, Dartmouth and some others Ivy League schools."

One thing was evident at Monday's showcase camp, and that is that Lewis has continued to work hard and improve his game this winter.

"I've been working hard on adding more good weight along with keeping my speed up. I went from being around 150 pounds a year or so ago to being at 170 pounds now. I was able to just eat more and focus on my diet along with a lot more lifting. I was able to also add more protein into my diet and I've been just eating better. I feel I'm bigger, stronger and faster than last season."

Lewis has also been playing 7on7 this winter for Boom Midwest.

"I played my first big tournament for Boom a few weeks ago in Dallas and it was a nice experience. I played against some of the best players I've ever faced. The first day was rough for me but the second day was much better. I loved going against such great competition and it really didn't phase me too much. I'm excited for the Orlando tournament this coming weekend."

Lewis has been taking classes at home since the beginning of the school year but is hoping to get back into school soon.

"We've been online all year for classes and I did well last semester. I posted a 4.0GPA and things started off slow but I got the hang of taking classes online and did well after that period. They are talking about us being back in school for classes over the next week or two. "

Does Lewis have a dream school?

"I would say Northwestern would be my dream school. I just always wanted to go there and they are an in state school that plays in the Big ten that's also close to home."



