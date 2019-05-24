Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township senior OT prospect Desmond Kelly (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) took part in the recently held Rivals Camp in East St. Louis and Kelly was able to showcase his skills and game along with several of the top linemen in the Midwest. Kelly recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"I really liked the Rivals Camp," Kelly said. "I thought I fit in well with the highly ranked kids and I thought I did pretty good. The competition level was really high at the camp and I felt I was ready to compete."

Kelly recapped his latest recruiting news here.

"I've had some interest from the coaches at Cincinnati, Indianapolis plus some other D2 level schools. We always get a lot of college coaches into my school and a lot of those coaches have watched our workouts. I've also been invited to go to several college camps this summer."

Kelly filled us in on his growing list of college camps this summer.

"I'm planning to camp at the Lindenwood camp, Grand Valley State, Iowa State and I'm sure I'll be adding more camps soon."

Kelly, who holds an impressive 3.9 GPA (4.0 scale) discussed what he's been working on this spring.

"I've been really focused on improving my overall footwork and making sure that my set is strong. I just want to make sure that my entire game is better and I'm also working hard in the weight room and getting stronger."

Kelly is also excited and motivated for his upcoming senior season.

"We ended up missing out on the state playoffs last year because of playoff points and sitting and watching the TV to see if we made it was tough for all of us. We have a chance to be really good this year and we know that we need to get at least 6 wins to make sure we make it this year."