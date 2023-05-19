Lemont (Ill.) 2024 QB/ATH Nathan Kunickis (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is a well rounded athlete who has played several different positions for Lemont. Kunickis, who will take over the reins of the Lemont offense this coming season at quarterback is a name to watch this summer and fall. Kunickis breaks down his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to add my first offer earlier this week from Valparaiso," Kunickis said. "It's definitely a big offer for me and hopefully it will be the first of more offers to come. Valpo is offering me as an athlete recruit for them and they said they just like my overall game and versatility."

Kunickis has also continues to draw quite a bit of spring recruiting attention.

"I;ve been in contact with a lot of the coaches from several Ivy League schools in Harvard, Yale, Brown, Columbia plus Penn and Princeton. Indiana State has also been interested along with Butler, Northwestern and some additional FCS schools. A lot of the coaches have said they want to see me in a camp this summer along with seeing some of my early senior season video. We've also seen more and more college coaches in school . This week Kansas was here along with Brown, South Dakota State and also Kent State and they have been watching our workouts."

Kunickis also filled us in on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm going to the North Central College camp along with the Northwestern Showcase. I'm also going back to Northwestern for a one day quarterback camp along with camps at Notre Dame, Indiana, Illinois and also Michigan. I'm also considering camps at Drake, Ball State and also NIU this summer. I'm also planning to head out East this summer and seeing and camping at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Brown and Princeton."

So what part of his overall game has Kunickis been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been just grinding this off season and working hard on my speed along with adding more strength. My big focus has been my quarterback skills and fundamentals and just getting better with my overall mechanics. I work with Throw It Deep and they are great in getting my mechanics locked in. I also feel this off season I'm much more explosive."

