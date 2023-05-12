Minooka (Ill.) junior tight end recruit Carson Jacoby (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer earlier this week. Jacoby, who also had a strong performance at Tuesday night's The Stage Camp at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn breaks down his latest recruiting news here.

"I actually added my first offer earlier in the week from Bucknell," Jacoby said. "And The Stage Camp was also a lot of fun and I was able to get a lot of work and a lot of reps in at the camp."

Jacoby broke down his initial impressions from adding his first offer from the Bucknell Bison.

"The offer from Bucknell was a surprise for sure. I just didn't expect then to offer me and then they just called up and offered a scholarship. I know Bucknell is located in Pennsylvania and that it's also a great academic school. They play in the Pioneer League and they are in FCS. I still need to learn more about the school and the football program but I definitely will do more research on them. I'm also hoping to get a chance to go visit Bucknell sometime this summer."

Jacoby has also started to draw new recruiting attention.

"Earlier this week we had the coaches from Ball State in school along with SIU. We have seen quite a few college coaches in school this spring. I was able to talk with some of the coaches at The Stage Camp and they seem to be interested in me."

Has Jacoby set up any summer camp plans?

"I'm planning to camp this summer at the Northwestern Showcase along with going to two separate camps at NIU. Purdue also sent me a camp invite so I might also go to Purdue this summer. I'm going to wait and see how things go with my recruiting over the next few weeks and I'll add a few more camp dates."

Jacoby, who is also a strong student in the classroom (3.9GPA on a 4.0 scale) is also excited for his upcoming 2023 IHSA football season.

"I'm just excited to get out on the field and show everyone how much my game has changed from a season ago. I definitely will be playing with a lot more confidence this season compared to last year. I was also able to get much stronger and I put in a lot of work in the weight room. I'm ready to help my team and have a big season."

Carson Jacoby has a scholarship offer from Bucknell.



