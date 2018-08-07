Chicago (Ill.) Simeon senior wide receiver prospect Rashaan Palmer Jr. (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is coming off a strong summer college camp season and is now focused on his upcoming senior year for the Wolverines. Palmer checks in and discusses his upcoming senior year along with his recruiting news.

"Recruiting really took off for me after the college camps," Palmer Jr. said. "We also had our first day of practice today and everyone is working hard and getting after it."

Palmer Jr. recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I ended up camping at Lindenwood, Northwestern, Benedictine plus NIU and also Northern Iowa. I've been in touch with schools liken Southeast Missouri State, Western Illinois, NIU, Northern Iowa plus Penn State and a few others. They all have said that they want to see some of my early senior season video so they can get a better evaluation of me this fall."

Palmer Jr. is also hoping to get out to see some college games in person this season.

"I've been invited to go see a few college games this season. SEMO, Western Illinois and Northern Iowa have all asked me about going to see a game in person. I'm sure I'll get out to see a game at all three schools I just haven't set anything up just yet."

Palmer Jr. is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"I'm really excited to go out and show what I can do. I have a great quarterback in Alante (Alante Brown Michigan State commit) and we have a really good team back this season. I don't really ever set any personal goals. My own goal is to just show up and show out this year and help us win games."