Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior wide receiver/tight end prospect Max Loveall (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) is making the most out of his spring playing 7on7 for TNT. Loveall. who gets limited targets during the season playing for state power and run heavy Richmond Burton is a name to watch this spring and summer. Get to know this latest name to know in the Class of 2024 here.

"We don't throw the football a ton at my school so playing 7on7 or TNT has been fun ," Loveall said. "I'm able to really work on my receiver skills and football IQ, plus I get a ton of passes and reps and it's been helping me improve my overall skills."

Loveall, who is also running track this spring for Richmond Burton filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting a lot of follows on Twitter from some different college coaches. Schools like Drake, Valparaiso, Augustana on South Dakota (D2) along with Eastern Michigan, Northwestern plus several other D2 and D3 schools. I'm planning to make a spring visit to Northwestern next Friday. I've also been invited to make a spring visit to a few other schools like Eastern Michigan."

Loveall, who also played some defensive end along with receiver in 2022 looked back on his junior season and what part of his game did he feel showed well?

"I felt that last season I played with a lot more confidence than I did my sophomore season. I was able to catch pretty much everything thrown my way and I was also happy about how I was able to get yards after the catch. I just felt good about my game and that I was able to execute for me team when they needed me to execute."

So what will we see from Loveall's game this coming season that we didn't see a year ago?

"I definitely have improved my overall ball skills and making some moves and getting in the open field after the catch. I'm also faster this spring and much more explosive. I worked on just getting off the line of scrimmage faster and my routes are much crisper."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today