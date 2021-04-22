EdgyTim - Keep an eye out for ILB Palos

Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem (5-0) junior inside linebacker prospect Adrian Palos (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is an impressive two way performers this spring for Class 7A ranked Harlem Huskies. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2022 here.

"We had a wild last minute win over Prairie Ridge last Saturday and it was a big win for us," Palos said. "We wanted to play Boylan for a conference championship game but they got shut down (COVID19 shutdown, but Prairie Ridge was a great opponent and it was a wild game."

Palos, who is playing on both sides of the football this spring for the Huskies and head coach Bobby Moynihan recapped his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"Northwestern was the first team that reached out to me. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Kent State, Indiana State, NIU, South Dakota, North Dakota, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Michigan. The feedback has been good so far from the college coaches. They want to see me in person this summer and they also want to get to know me. I've been putting out a highlight video after each week's game and I'm going to put together a full spring season highlight video after this week's game against Rockford East."

So how has his game improved this spring compared to his 2019 season?

"I have been able to add a lot more strength. I definitely found the weight room since 2019. I'm now a much stronger and a more physical player. I've also worked hard on becoming more of a leader for my team this spring. I've been on the varsity since my freshman year and I want to make sure the new guys are doing what they need to be doing. I'm also trying to help out my teammates as much as I can."

Does Palos have any upcoming spring or summer plans set?

"I'm going to sit down with my coaches and my family and try to sort all of the camps out. I want to go to as many camps as I can so I can get my name out there. I want to go out and earn scholarship offers this summer and show the college coaches what I can do this summer."

So how would Palos grade his overall game so far this year?

"Early on I would have given me a "C" because I think at times I was just trying to do too much. I feel now I'm up to a "B" grade. I've been more locked in and focused on what I need to get done. I'm much more clear on my job and my responsibilities on both sides of the football."

