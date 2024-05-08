Kent State defensive line transfer CJ West commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football landed a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Kent State defensive line transfer CJ West announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and Indiana via social media.
West has one year of eligibility remaining.
A LaGrange Park, Illinois native, West spent four seasons with the Golden Flashes. In his four seasons at Kent State, West tallied 110 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in 39 career games.
A season ago, West recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two sacks, forcing one fumble as well.
West ultimately landed with the Hoosiers following a couple of official visits to Bloomington last month.
Committing to Indiana, West chose the Hoosiers over likes of Michigan, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, LSU and many others.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board