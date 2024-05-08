West has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kent State defensive line transfer CJ West announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and Indiana via social media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana football landed a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

A LaGrange Park, Illinois native, West spent four seasons with the Golden Flashes. In his four seasons at Kent State, West tallied 110 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in 39 career games.

A season ago, West recorded 40 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two sacks, forcing one fumble as well.

West ultimately landed with the Hoosiers following a couple of official visits to Bloomington last month.

Committing to Indiana, West chose the Hoosiers over likes of Michigan, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, LSU and many others.