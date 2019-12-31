Naperville (Ill.) Central junior wide receiver prospect Keon Green (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) was able to made a smooth transition on and off the field last fall after transferring in from Bloom Township last summer. Green, who showed his overall talent and versatility last fall for the Redhawks and head coach Mike Stine discusses his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Lately I've been just lifting and getting ready for next season," Green said. "I'm also in a boot for another two weeks and I'm hoping to be cleared and fully ready to get back to work in late January."

Green recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Cincinnati, South Dakota, Toledo, Western Michigan along with some other schools. Some of those coaches made in school visits in December and others have reached out to me on Twitter and text. I don't have any visits planned yet but I'm sure I'll get a chance to get out to see some schools in person soon."

Green discusses his 2019 season along with his his transition has gone at Naperville Central.

"I love it at Naperville Central. It's a great school that offers a great education and I feel that I've been able to fit in pretty well. I've made a lot of friends and also I just get a long great with all of my teammates. Last year didn't go the way we wanted it to go. I think the one thing I'll take away from last year is that I became more of a team player. I definitely knew my role right away and performed well after not trying to do everything. I have a great core of teammates around me who can all make big plays."

So what parts of his game will Green focus on this off season?

"I definitely want to just get better overall awareness and know how to better read coverages. I want to become better at film study and just be more prepared and learn even more about the game each day."

Green was also able to show off his versatility last season for the Redhawks.

"I played receiver, some slot along with playing some running back along with returning kicks. I love being able to move around the field and playing anywhere I can help out the team the most. The colleges really haven't talked a ton yet about position with me. Cincinnati said they see me as more of coming out of the backfield for them."

Does Green have a dream school?

"I've always been a fan of LSU. They just seem to get the play makers the football and they are always a tough team every year."

Keon Green has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.

