Chicago offensive lineman Kevo Wesley was able to make his first visit to Iowa on Saturday. By the time the weekend was over, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Wesley had a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. We caught up with him after the visit to get a complete update.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do at Iowa and what was the biggest highlight for you?

WESLEY: The visit was great. When we first got there, we had a meal and the coaches introduced themselves and talked about how they do things at Iowa. After that, we took a tour of the facility and then we had positions meetings and a meeting where we could talk to players and it was only players, no coaches. The biggest highlight would be the weight room and nutrition bars. It shows how much they care about the development of their players. Also, I liked the position meeting and the players meeting.

Q: Sitting down with the coaches, who did you talk with and what were those conversations like?

WESLEY: I talked to Coach Wallace and Coach Polasek, and those conversations were great. I felt like they were really interested in me and felt I could fit in at Iowa and the way they do things.

Q: How did you find out about the offer and what was your initial reaction?

WESLEY: I found out about the offer through my coach. I felt they were going to offer because Coach Polasek wanted to talk the night of the visit and before I left Coach Wallace told me to keep my grades up and keep working hard. My initial reaction was I was very excited and it was a confidence boost. Iowa is known as one of the country's O-Line U schools and you have to be really good to get an offer from them since they are very strategic on offering linemen. They really think I’ll fit there, which is very exciting.

Q: So, officially the offer came the next day once you got home?

WESLEY: My coach told me that night of the visit, but I got home late so I didn't get a chance to talk to Coach Polasek until the next day.

Q: After visiting Iowa City this past weekend, what's your overall thoughts on the Hawkeyes right now?

WESLEY: Right now, Iowa is definitely on the top tier on my list and I want to get back down and evaluate them more.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

WESLEY: I have some visits I'm trying to get planned, but I won’t go into names until the dates are closer. But right now I’m staying on my grades and trying to learn as much as I can from my great coach, Coach Ray.

A three-star prospect, Wesley currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Washington State, Boston College, Syracuse, Tulane, Southern Miss, Temple, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Illinois State.