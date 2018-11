Below are the final results from the 19th annual King's Challenge Pick Em contest.

The winner? Congrats to AquinasHillmen who wins a $50 Amazon GiftCard along with a full year subscription to EDGYTIM.com

Also congrats to...

Greg Forest

TonPlugZeroLock

Pierre Garesche

CBBB

All four also win a year subscription to EDGYTIM.com!

All winners will be contacted shortly.

Thanks for playing.