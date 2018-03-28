Chicago (IL) Simeon junior defensive back recruit Marquae Kirkendoll (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) was able to make his first visit to Iowa State on Monday. Kirkendoll, who added an earlier offer from the Cyclones recaps his visit and impressions from the Ames, Iowa camps here.

"I was able to go visit Iowa State on Monday with Alante (Brown)," Kirkendoll said. "I've been wanting to see Iowa State ever since they offered me and I had a great visit."

Kirkendoll discusses his first impressions of Iowa State.

"It was a really nice visit to Iowa State. I was able to check out a spring practice and it was great. I liked how the team was really high energy at practice. I was also able to watch the defensive backs closely and they have some great players. The coaches at Iowa State treated me great and they made me feel like I was part of the team already at Iowa State. I was able to see the football facilities and everything was really nice. I didn't get to see much of the campus but I'm going to be heading back to Iowa State this Friday for another visit. Alante (Brown), Joseph (Thompson) and Fabian (McCray) and all heading to Iowa State on Friday and I'm going to tag along with them. Iowa State definitely gave me a lot to think about after the visit and they made a real good impression."

Kirkendoll is also hoping to make a few more visits soon.

"I still want to get out to visit Western Michigan soon. I'm heading back to Iowa State on Friday and that's all I have as far as visit for now."

Kirkendoll has also drawn additional recruiting looks this spring.

"I've been in touch with Western Michigan, Kentucky, Purdue, Indiana and also Wyoming. I also stay in touch with the schoolsl who have offered me."

Does Kirkendoll have any upcoming spring camp plans?

"I was invited to the Under Armour camp along with the Rivals Three Stripe Camp and I'm going to go to both camps this spring."

Marquae Kirkendoll has scholarship offer from Iowa State, Fordham, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan and Indiana State.

