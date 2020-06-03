I know i was able to figure what was important to me in my life ... I stuck to my plan and paved a way for me and my family and really that’s all that matters . Next 3-4 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/LlNc25hV7d

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East 2021 safety recruit Matt Kordas (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) late last night announced his college choice and gave Bowling Green State University his verbal commitment. Kordas fills us in on his college decision here.

"Bowling Green was my first offer and they have been just very loyal to me," Kordas said. "From Day 1 they have had a plan for me and it means so much that they rook a chance on me."

Kordas, who saw his recruiting stock steadily climb this spring despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, pointed towards his long relationship with the Falcons staff as another key factor in his decision.

"Just the people at Bowling Green stood out to me, and I guess they are probably the biggest factor of all. I have a great relationship with a lot of the staff at Bowling Green. I've spoken with head coach Scott Loeffler multiple times even before I was getting close to a decision. I also have a great relationship with the safety coach Jacob Schoonover who is also my area recruiting coach at BGSU. The entire coaching staff at Bowling Green has a great resume and a ton of experience and they are putting together a great team."

The overall fit along with the Falcons recruiting efforts also played an important role for Kordas.

"BGSU also signed a great recruiting class last year and they are already putting together another great class for 2021. I just feel in the end that BGSU is the best fit for overall for me. I was able to take a few virtual visits already with the BGSU coaches and I'm hoping once all of this pandemic clears up to make an on campus visit. I really felt that the virtual visits along with a ton of other links and videos gave me a lot of information on BGSU. I felt that I had more than enough information on BGSU to make my decision. We are even talking about just getting in the car and driving out to BGSU just to see everything before they allow on campus visits."

Kordas will now look to help add onto the BGSU Falcons Class of 2021.

"I'm really excited to help us (BGSU) add more kids from Illinois to the signing class. I'm going to help get that done in anyway I can. I'm also really excited to get to play with Adrian (Wilson) at BGSU and be teammates again."

Kordas can now focus on helping the Griffins defend it's 2019 Class 87A state title this coming fall.

"As much as I enjoyed recruiting, it feels good to now put the focus back on football for me. It's been a while since any team has won back to back Class 8A state titles and my goal all along has been to win back to back state titles at East. I'm just excited and ready to get back to work and get ready for the season."

Matt Kordas is verbally committed to Bowling Green State University.

