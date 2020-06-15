EdgyTim - Koziol commits to North Dakota

Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior wide receiver recruit Tanner Koziol (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) decided to give the University of North Dakota his verbal commitment. Koziol discusses his college decision and more here.

"The coaches at North Dakota played a big role in my decision," Koziol said. "They did just a great job recruiting me and made me feel wanted and they have a great plan for me."

Koziol pointed towards his working relationship with the North Dakota staff as one of several key factors in his college choice.

"North Dakota is recruiting me as a tight end and as a wide receiver. They really like my flexibility and I'll make it work at either position. I'm excited to put my hands in the ground and learn the tight end spot. I'm in a position where I'll be taught footwork from the wide receiver coach and blocking from the offensive line coach. I've been in contact with every coach at North Dakota and I've already had a great film session with the tight end coach. They just did a great job recruiting me and I feel how you are recruited is how you will be treated in college and that was important to me. I really took that in."

Koziol has yet to meet with the North Dakota coaching staff in person, but he did make an unofficial visit to the campus this past weekend.

"I haven't net the coaches in person yet except over some Zoom meetings. My Mom and I went out to North Dakota this past weekend. We just drove around and also walked around and took a lot of the campus in. I loved it at North Dakota and it just had a very welcoming, at home feel. Once this COVID-19 pandemic is over with I'm sure I'll get back to North Dakota for another visit soon."

So who else did Koziol look into and consider before making his verbal commitment to North Dakota?

"I looked into San Diego and also Valparaiso. They both seem like great schools but I just never had the type of contact with the coaches at those schools like I do with North Dakota. San Diego has a beautiful campus but it's much more than that for me."

So what can the Fighting Hawk fans expect from Tanner Koziol?

"I want to bring my energy and work ethic. North Dakota has no professional teams so we get a lot more love and attention from the fans and I can't wait to show them what I can do."

Tanner Koziol is verbally committed to North Dakota.

