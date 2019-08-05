DeKalb (Ill.) senior defensive back recruit Donovan Lacey (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) added a recent scholarship offer from Western Illinois University after camping with the Leathernecks earlier this summer. Lacey over the past weekend gave WIU his verbal commitment and discusses his college decision here.

"WIU has a really good program," Lacey said. "They also offer my major (architecture) and it's also a very good architecture program and I just felt like it was time to make my decision so I committed to WIU.”

Lacey looked hard at WIU along with a few other schools but in the end felt that WIU was the best fit for him.

"I camped at WIU and I just felt like I fit in well with the coaches. I just feel very comfortable with the coaches at WIU and I know they will make me a better player. I'm also just excited to know that I have my decision made and I can just focus on my team and my senior season."

Lacey was at first planning to hold off on a college decision until during his senior season but decided to push up his time frame.

"I looked hard at my options along with the schools who are still recruiting me. Most of the FCS schools are starting to fill up really fast. I talked quite a bit with my brothers along with just doing more research into my recruiting class. Schools are really starting to fill up and I didn't want to miss a great opportunity at WIU by waiting. I looked hard at EIU along with having interest from North Dakota, South Dakota along with SIU. I feel really good about my decision to commit to WIU and my family is also on board."

Lacey, who was recruited by WIU as a safety is also thrilled to be able to have made his college decision.

"It definitely is a lot of stress off my chest. It's one less thing that I'll need to worry about this season. I can just go out and play hard and not worry about recruiting. It's a really good feeling and I already feel relieved."

