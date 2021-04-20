EdgyTim - LaPorta talks Iowa tight ends

Sam LaPorta will sometimes glance back at some of his film from his freshman year and think how far he has come at a route runner, receiver, and blocker. He certainly has come a long way on all fronts and now he's not only seeing and running his routes, but he understand the entire field of play in the secondary.



The junior tight end discusses how he has grown in the position, his thoughts on the rest of the tight end room, and if there's any extra pressure being the top tight end at a school that calls itself Tight End U.

