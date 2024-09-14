Lausch, Northwestern catch fire in second half to blow past EIU

EVANSTON-Northwestern’s Saturday night matchup against Eastern Illinois was less about the actual game and more about Jack Lausch’s first start at quarterback.

Both turned out to be underwhelming for the first half. But Lausch and the Wildcat offense found a little fire in the second, as Northwestern coasted to a 31-7 win to improve to 2-1 and send them into Big Ten play with a little confidence.

Lausch, the redshirt sophomore and fan favorite from Chicago, was named the starter on Monday after Mike Wright struggled with turnovers and erratic play through the first two weeks. An athletic dual-threat, Lausch had served as the program’s change-of-pace Wildcat quarterback for two years, but now he was given the keys to the offense.

Everyone knew Lausch could run. The question on Saturday night was whether he could be an effective Power Four-level passer. After the first half, when he completed just nine of 20 passes and bounced several of them very short of his targets, the jury was out.

But in the second half, a much more comfortable Lausch showed that he could make some plays through the air. He completed all 11 of his throws in the second as Northwestern blew the game open with 17 second-half points.

For the game, Lausch finished 20-of-31 for 227 yards and two touchdowns passing. He added 62 yards rushing for a total of 289 yards of offense. Most importantly, the Wildcats didn't turn the ball over once.

Lausch's passing numbers in the second half were startling: 11-for-11 for 163 yards and two TDs, before he was pulled for Wright in garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern’s defense was its usual self, strangling the Panthers and limiting them to just 207 total yards while allowing them to convert just three of 11 third downs. But now the Wildcats will hit the road next week to Washington with a little confidence in an offense that found some rhythm for the first time this season.

It looked like Lausch was in for a rough evening from the outset as he dropped back to pass on Northwestern’s first play from scrimmage and bounced a short pass in front of Bryce Kirtz in the flat. That became a theme, as Lausch was short on several passes in the first half. Really short.

But he looked great as a runner. Lausch’s stark dichotomy early worked in a three-play sequence on Northwestern’s touchdown drive late in the first quarter.

From the EIU 44-yard line, Lausch ran for 26 yards on a designed keeper over the left side. Then, he pulled the ball on a read-option and went for 17 yards up the middle to the EIU 1. In between those two big gains, however, he bounced a short square-in about four yards in front of an open Kirtz coming out of his break.

The Wildcats wound up scoring a touchdown on a one-yard run by Cam Porter on a direct snap with 1:22 left in the opening quarter to make it 7-0.