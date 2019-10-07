Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South junior outside linebacker prospect Tommy Barnett (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Northern Illinois University for the Huskies game against Ball State. Barnett checks in and recaps his impressions from DeKalb and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was invited to and went to NIU for the game on Saturday against Ball State," Barnett said. "I've also been in touch with more schools this season and I had a good game day visit to NIU."

Barnett filled us in on his impressions from his Saturday game day visit to NIU.

"Saturday was my first recruit visit to NIU. I was at NIU over the summer for our team 7on7 tournament. I was able to meet with some of the coaches at NIU including Coach Gigli and they all seemed like good guys. The NIU coaches all want me to send them more film this season and to also stay in touch with them. Overall I enjoyed the game day experience at NIU and it was a good visit."

Barnett also has been in touch with a growing list of schools this fall.

"Besides NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Illinois State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan along with North Dakota State, Ball State and Central Michigan. I've visited both Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and now NIU and I'm hoping to get out to see college games this fall at Ball State and also Central Michigan."

Barnett also recapped how his junior season has progressed so far this fall.

"We had a good win on Friday over (Wheaton) North and I have 52 tackles so far this season along with 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. This season I feel that I'm playing much more physical football this year. I also added more weight and strength and I'm shedding blocks much better. I'm also studying film a lot more this season and that's really helped me improve my overall game."

