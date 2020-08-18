EdgyTim - LB Barnett commits to GVSU

"Grand Valley State was one of the first schools to offer me and I was able to make a visit a few weeks ago," Barnett said. "The visit to GVSU really was eye opening and I decided it was time so I called up the coaches and gave them my verbal commitment."

Barnett, who also looked at offers from Dayton and Northern Michigan pointed towards several factors in giving the GVSU Lakers his commitment.

"GVSU is a big time school and a big time football program. They have a great football program that's always in the hunt for a national championship. The surrounding community really supports GVSU football and they just have a lot to offer. GVSU also offers a great education and it's a big school. I was really surprised on my visit just how nice everything is at GVSU including the campus, the facilities and the stadium. I really get along well with the coaches at GVSU and they made me feel wanted and already part of the program."

Barnett was able to fit in a recent visit to GVSU.

"I went to visit GVSU a few weeks ago. It was pretty much a regular visit with mask and various restrictions but it was a really good visit. I was able to just get to know the coaches better along with seeing more and getting a better feel for everything on campus. After I made the visit I really felt good about GVSU and I was really glad I made the trip and it made a big difference in my decision."

So how big of a factor did the entire COVID pandemic play in his recruiting process?

"It was a huge factor and it's been really hitting us in Illinois hard. A lot of college coaches wanted to see me workout this spring and summer along with camping with them. All of those visits and camps ended up cancelled. Once the IHSA pushed back the football season to the spring I knew I needed to push forward my time frame for making a decision. Originally I planned to wait until after my senior season but that wasn't going to happen now. I'm just thrilled I found a great school to call home and the timing worked out for me. But the whole COVID ordeal made recruiting a lot harder."

With his college decision made, Barnett can now focus on the start of senior year along with getting ready for IHSA spring football.

"I've been playing some 7on7 and we will also have 20 contact days starting in early September.I'm going to just keep working and getting ready and excited for football this spring."

