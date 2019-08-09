Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior inside linebacker recruit Jack Belskis (6-foot-2 220 pounds) has transferred schools this summer and is now playing and attending high school for his senior season at Neuqua Valley. Belskis checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I transferred to Neuqua Valley earlier this summer," Belskis said. "I also added a new offer from Dayton today (Thursday) and I'm really excited about the offer."

Belskis camped recently at the University of Dayton and discussed adding his latest offer from the Flyers.

"I'm very excited about the offer from Dayton. I went out to camp with them a few weeks ago and I felt I had a good camp. I've stayed in touch with Coach (Kevin) Hoyng and the coaches all seem like really good guys and I enjoyed working with them at the camp. Dayton is a really nice looking school plus they offer a great education. The football program is also strong and I'm definitely going to look harder into Dayton."

Belskis is also making a smooth transition from his old school to his new school in Neuqua Valley.

"Our team camp was awesome. I'm playing with kids that I played with in grade school and I'm also meeting some new kids as well. Everyone has been awesome and I'm picking up the defense and the playbook pretty quickly. Just getting to go against our offense in practices will make us all a better defense. this year. and I can't wait to get back to work on Monday."

Belskis is also expecting several college coaches to look hard at his early senior video this fall.

"I know that the coaches from Harvard, Yale, Air Force and a lot of other college coaches want me to send them my early senior video And to stay in touch with them this season."