Aurora (Ill.) Metea Valley junior inside linebacker prospect Jack Belskis (6-foot-2 220 pounds) was able to make two recent campus visits to Harvard and also Indiana State. Belskis, who is now preparing for his junior year baseball season checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I was able to get out to visit both Harvard and Indiana State recently," Belskis said. "I'm also back to baseball and getting ready for my season soon so I wanted to get out and make as many visits as I can before baseball season starts."

Belskis recapped his impressions from his visits to Harvard and Indiana State.

"I loved it at Harvard and really everything that Harvard has to offer is impressive. It's hard not to like Harvard. Harvard has great facilities and that includes a bubble over it's field so they can practice inside the bubble for spring football. I was able to speak with some of the Harvard coaches including my recruiting coach (Joel Lamb) and overall I had a great visit with Harvard. The coaches said that they would be back in school this spring and they also want me to camp with them this summer."

"I also really liked it at Indiana State. I really like the coaches at Indiana State. They have a younger staff that's very personable and I really enjoyed getting to know the coaches better. I also really liked the weight room at Indiana State and it was just super nice and had all new equipment. Indiana State also has turned the football program around and they are excited to keep that momentum going. The coaches at Indiana State also said that they would be back in school to watch me this spring."

Does Belskis have any additional college visits planned?

"I don't have any other visits planned for now. I've been in contact with the coaches at SIU along with Rice but with baseball season almost here it makes it hard to set up and take any visits."