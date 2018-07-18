Lemont (Ill.) senior inside linebacker prospect Cade Campos (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) has been focused this summer on his team along with hitting the college camp circuit. Campos checks in and recaps his latest camp travels, his recruiting news and more here.

"Our team camp has been going really good so far," Campos said. "I really feel that we can be pretty special this year and I know that we are going to be really good."

Campos has also stayed busy this summer on the college camp circuit.

"I ended up camping this summer at Illinois State, Illinois, North Central College plus Iowa State and North Dakota State. A lot of the schools that I camped with gave me pretty good feedback. Those same schools have all said that they want me to stay in touch with them this season and that they also want to see some of my early senior season video. I felt that I had a really good camp at Illinois State and they seem to be pretty close to offering me. Also South Dakota State has remained in touch along with a lot of D2 and D3 schools."

Campos, who is holding a handful of D2 scholarship offers this summer (Minnesota State/University of Mary) is also in no rush to make a college decision.

"I'm going to just play this season and see how recruiting goes. I want some of the schools I mentioned to have a chance to evaluate me this coming season. I'll look harder at everything once we get into the season but I also want to stay totally focused on the season without recruiting being a distraction."

Campos is also ready to get the season underway..

"We had a really close playoff loss last year to Phillips and ever since that loss we've been very motivated and working hard. Everyone is focused and ready for a big season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today