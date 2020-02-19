Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior inside linebacker recruit Liam Conaghan (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was able to add his first offer recently from Ball State. Conaghan checks in and discusses adding his first offer along with his latest recruiting news and spring plans here.

"I was able to add my first offer from Ball State a week or so," Conaghan said. "Ball State was in contact with me and I was hoping they would offer me, but it was still a bit of a nice surprise."

Conaghan discusses his initial impressions of adding his first offer from the Ball State Cardinals.

"I really don't know too much about Ball State, but I'll do more research on them soon. I know that Ball State coaches made a good early impression and that they have a young team with a lot of potential. I've never been to Ball State but I'm planning to make a visit sometime this spring."

Conaghan also filled us in on his growing list of schools showing recruiting interest in him this winter.

"Besides Ball State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Indiana State plus a lot of coaches are following me on Twitter from NIU, Illinois, Michigan State and a few others. The college coaches all want me to stay in contact with them this spring and I've also been invited to make some visits this spring."

Does Conaghan have any upcoming spring visits planned?

"I'm set to visit both Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio on March 7th and March 8th. I'm also set to make a visit to Iowa State on March 28th and I also want to get out to visit Ball State and also Central Michigan sometime in March."

Conaghan also filled us in on what he's working on this winter.

"I've been working on improving my pass rush and also using my hands better. I also want to be able to use my speed better and bend the edge with my speed. Some of the colleges like me as a defensive end, others like me as either a defensive tackle or even as an outside linebacker."

Conaghan is also excited about his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"The weight room is definitely more focused this winter and we have great leadership. Basically we also bring back a lot of experience and we have great expectations for next season."

Liam Conaghan has a scholarship offers from Ball State.