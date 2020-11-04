EdgyTim - LB Conaghan commits to EIU

Happy to announce my commitment to Eastern Illinois University! I wouldn’t be here without my friends, coaches, and of course my family. Thank you for the opportunity.... #GOPANTHERS @CoachCushing pic.twitter.com/kKwVMJnqNu

Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior inside linebacker recruit Liam Conaghan (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting and gave in state Eastern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Conaghan checks in and discusses his college decision here.

"Honestly, Eastern Illinois was one of the first schools to offer me a scholarship," Conaghan said. "The remained in contact with me and never backed off recruiting me. EIU was always letting me know that they had a plan for me and that loyalty meant a lot to me and was a big part of my decision making process."

Conaghan also pointed towards some key factors in decided to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"EIU is pretty close to home and they also offer a good education. The coaches at EIU are great people and they have always believed in me and I also believe in them. I still haven't been able to make an on campus visit to EIU or really any schools yet because of the COVID restrictions, but I know some people who went to EIU who had nothing but good things to say about the school. EIU is recruiting me to play defensive end for them and I'm totally fine playing on the defensive line."

So who else did Conaghan consider before committing to EIU?

"Early on I had an offer and looked at Ball State but they filling up. I also considered Bryant. I also had a lot of schools who were waiting to see my test score along with any senior film but COVID impacted that for sure. I was able to find a school that really wanted me and recruited me hard in EIU and I'm really happy and excited about my decision."

So how big of a factor has the COVID pandemic played in his recruiting process?

"COVID played a really big factor in my recruiting, and let's face it, it's played a huge role in everyone's life. COVID just made everything harder with recruiting including not being able to make any college visits. I was able to get through it but I was also hoping I would have been able to camp this past summer and show the different college coaches what I can do in person."



Conaghan is also thrilled to have made his college choice.

"I'm definitely relieved and happy to have made my decision. It takes a lot of pressure off and it's a big weight off my shoulders."

Liam Conaghan is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.