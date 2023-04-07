Des Plaines (Ill.) Maine West junior outside linebacker recruit Ben Cooper (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) was able to add his second Division 1 scholarship offer this spring when in-state Eastern Illinois University extended Copper a scholarship offer. Copper discusses adding his latest offer from EIU along with recapping his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I was in math class and the EIU linebackers coach texted me and I called back and that's when they offered me," Cooper said. "It feels great to add my second offer from Eastern Illinois and I have offers now from EIU along with Lindenwood (FCS)."

Cooper, who is also playing baseball this spring for Maine West discussed his initial thoughts on adding his latest offer from in-state EIU.

"I made a visit to EIU last week and it was good to be on campus and just getting a chance to meet the coaches and get a better idea about what EIU football is all about. I enjoyed the visit to EIU and I really like being able to see schools in person. I definitely enjoyed getting to know the EIU coaches better and everyone was great to me when I visited. EIU wants to see how much bigger and stronger I get before deciding if they like me either outside or inside linebacker."

So have any other schools started to show recruiting interest in Cooper this spring?

"Besides Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois, I've been getting more follows and interest from Illinois State, Western Illinois along with some other schools. A lot of schools have said that they will be in school this spring and also want to see me in a camp this summer."

So how has Cooper's game changed and improved compared to his 2022 season?

"I'm definitely going to be playing much more downhill this coming season. I've worked hard on improving my overall speed and on offense I've been working on running better routes along with just making better overall reads on defense. I definitely will be much more prepared for the season and I've been watching more and more film and just trying to become a better overall student of the game."

Ben Cooper has scholarship offers from Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois. "