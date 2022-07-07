LB/DE Novickas commits to Ohio

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior OLB/DE recruit Danny Novickas (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) made a recent unofficial visit to Ohio University and that visit played a large role in securing a verbal commitment on Wednesday night from Novickas. Novickas checks in and discusses his college verbal commitment to the Ohio University Bobcats in this latest recruiting update.

"I made an unofficial visit to Ohio a few weeks ago and that visit was just amazing," Novickas said. "I came back home really impressed with everything that Ohio University has to offer and I decided I was ready to make my decision and I committed to Ohio."

So what sold Novickas giving the Ohio Bobcats his verbal commitment?

"I've been able to build up a good relationship with the coaches at Ohio including Coach (Spencer) Nowinsky and my area recruiting coach Brian Metz. Coach Nowinsky came out and saw one of our team's 5AM workouts and we've been in contact ever since. The visit I made to Ohio really sold me on the school and the football program. Ohio has an amazing campus that's a combination of an old school look, yet everything is also updated and renovated at the same time. It's a good sized school but it's also not too overwhelming as well. Ohio has great facilities including a newer indoor facility and a great weight room. Everyone at Ohio just made me feel welcomed on the visit and overall it's the best fit for me at Ohio."

Novickas , who was recruited and offered as a hybrid rush defensive end/outside linebacker by Ohio also considered another Mid American Conference schools besides the Bobcats.

"I looked hard at Western Michigan quite a bit, WMU also has a lot to offer and they are also a great school, but I just feel that the overall fit for me at Ohio U is what made them stand out to me. Ohio recruited me hard and made me feel like I have a role on the team and that they also have a plan for me. The overall environment at Ohio along with the strength of the football program and education was just too hard for me to pass up at Ohio."

Another interesting aspect of Novickas's commitment is that Ohio University seldom draws prospective recruits from the Land of Lincoln.

"It's true that Ohio doesn't recruit a ton of kids from Illinois, but they liked what they saw from me and feel I'll be a good fit for them. Hopefully I can start helping Ohio to attract more Chicagoland kids to look harder at them and bring in more names from here."

Novickas is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him and was asked what was the hardest part of the process for him?

"The hardest part of the recruiting process for me was just seeing a lot of other kids adding scholarship offers who I felt I was a better player than they were. I basically just stopped spending so much time on social media following other kids recruiting and instead just focused more on my game and my recruiting process. Once I stopped trying to compare my recruiting with others it became much more easier to just block out the noise and instead work on myself getting better."

Danny Novickas is verbally committed to Ohio University.