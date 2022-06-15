LB/DE Odior adds his first offer

Oswego (Ill.) East junior defensive linemen recruit Oshobi Odior (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was able to add his first FCS scholarship offer from in-state Western Illinois University after taking part in a handful of recent college camps. Odior checks in and breaks down his first offer from the WIU Leathernecks and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm just really excited and thankful for adding an offer from Western Illinois," Odior said. "I went to camps so far to North Central College and then Lake Forest College and the WIU coaches saw me at both camps."

Odior gave us his initial impressions from adding his first FCS offer from WIU.

"Western Illinois is not too far from home. I've stayed in touch with the coaches after the North Central College camp and they seem like good guys. I'm still learning more about the school and getting to know the coaches better right now. I know that WIU ids a good school and that they have a newer coaching staff. The WIU coaches want me to come down this summer and visit them and I'm looking forward to seeing the school in person."

Odior, who plays linebacker for Oswego East is also pretty open when it comes to an eventual position in college.

"Western Illinois offered me as a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid in the WIU defense. Some schools like me as more of a defensive end or even at defensive tackle and others like me as more of a linebacker. I'm just open when it comes to a position. As long as I can help the team I'm open to play anywhere on the field."

So what's up next for Odior this summer?

"I'm going to Kent State on Saturday for it's mega camp and then Kansas State for another camp. I'm also at looking to going to a few FCS camps in July as well but I don't have any dates on those just yet."

So what part of his game has Odior worked on to improve this off season?

"I've gotten a lot faster this summer and I'm just going to play with a lot more aggressiveness. My overall game has really changed compared to last season snd I'm stronger and faster."

Oshobi Odior has a scholarship offer from Western Illinois.