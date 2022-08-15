LB Dutkovich is ready for kickoff
Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior linebacker recruit Cole Dutkovich (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is ready and geared up for his upcoming senior season as the Wildcats are just 11 days away from the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news