Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior outside linebacker recruit Reese Edwards (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has been focused on staying in shape and keeping on top of his academics despite his focus being tested by the Coronavirus pandemic. Edwards checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Life these days is very odd (during the Coronavirus) but I'm also not sweating it," Edwards said. "I've been focused on just working on myself and trying to be as productive as I can."

Edwards recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I have stayed in touch with the college coaches as much as I can. I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, Illinois State, SIU, Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, NIU plus Kent State, Northern Iowa and Tulane. I was hoping to make a visit in April to Western Michigan, Illinois and Illinois State but those visits were cancelled."

Edwards has also been looking harder at his college options and has an early Top 2 favorite schools list.

"Right now I would say my top schools are both Indiana State and Illinois State. I'm still thinking about making a college decision sometime in May. With everything that's going on now I'm still on target for May, but if I feel I need to push that back I will if I need it."

Edwards also has no doubts that the Cyclones are working hard as a team despite the order to stay at home currently in place in the State of Illinois .

"We are all in a big team group chat and everyone talks to each other pretty much every day. We all have a very tight bond and that goes back to grade school for many of us. Out coaches have been sending us workouts and everyone is getting things done."

Reese Edwards has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.

