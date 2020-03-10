LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior linebacker prospect Amarion Evans (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) has been drawing increased recruiting attention this winter. Evans, who made a recent visit to Kent State checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I made a recent visit to Kent State for a spring practice," Evans said. "I also have several other visits set for the next two months and my recruiting has been picking up for sure."

Evans recapped his recent visit to Kent State.

"I had a good visit to Kent State. I was able to watch a spring practice and then I also had a chance to talk with several of the coaches including head coach Sean Lewis. I really like the coaches at Kent State and they seem like great guys. The coaches at Kent State said that they would be back in school alter this spring to watch one of my workouts. The feedback from those coaches was pretty positive and I'm looking forward to showing them what I can do this spring."

Evans also has several additional spring visits planned.

"I have four visits set for this spring. I'm going to visit Western Michigan on March 21st. I'm also going to visit Toledo on March 28th. I'm heading to Ball State on April 4th and then I'll be going to Bowling Green on April 11th. I've also been in touch with the coaches from EIU, South Dakota State and also North Dakota State. We had a ton of college coaches in our school, back in January and we are also expecting a lot more coaches back in April."

So what part of his game has Evans been working on to improve this off season?

"I've been very focused on improving my overall speed and change of direction. I feel that my main strength is blitzing and coming off the edge and that I can bring a good mix of speed and strength at linebacker."

