Batavia (Ill.) senior outside linebacker Ben Fiegel (6-foot-3, 220 pounds pounds) was a bit on the fence when it came to making his college decision this summer. Fiegel decided to make an unofficial visit to Southern Illinois University this past weekend and on Monday gave the in-state SIU Salukis his verbal commitment. Fiegel discusses his college decision here.

"I made an unofficial visit to SIU with my family this past weekend and it went great," Fiegel said. "SIU offered me in mid May and they took a chance on me early. Once I was able to get down and visit SIU in person I was sold and the visit no question went a long way to getting me on board."

Fiegel filled us in on what stood out to him on his weekend visit to SIU.

"I just really love the campus, the people and the surrounding area at SIU. The school and the facilities at SIU are just really impressive and SIU is just a great opportunity for me. This weekend was the first time I was able to see SIU in person and the visit really made the difference for me and was a big factor for sure. I already like the coaches at SIU and they are just great guys. The football program has had a lot of success and they are heading in the right direction. SIU offered me and took a chance on me and everything just feels right for me at SIU so I committed."

So what other schools did Fiegel consider before making his college choice?

"I looked at schools on a lot of different levels. Ohio University had a lot of interest in me but they already had offers out and they wanted me to wait to make a decision. I also looked at some Ivy League schools as well. I also was in contact quite a bit with Indiana State and also NIU. SIU offers a great education in my major (computer science) and that was another real positive. In the end, everything just pointed to SIU and I'm excited to play for a great school that is also in a great conference (Missouri Valley). I'll get to play against some of my friends and teammates at SIU and it will be a lot of fun."

Ben Fiegel is verbally committed to Southern Illinois University.