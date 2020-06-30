EdgyTim - LB Gaughan is excited to be back

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior inside linebacker recruit Michael Gaughan (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) is back working with his team this summer as Gaughan and the Mustangs are team conditioning as part of the IHSA's Return to Play Phase 1. Gaughan checks in and recaps his recruiting, summer plans and more here.

"We started team conditioning a few weeks ago," Gaughan said. "Just getting back with the team felt great and seeing the guys again was fun."

Gaughan, who is also playing club level lacrosse this summer also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I still have the same offers and I'm still in contact with several coaches this summer. I stay in touch a lot with the coaches from Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois, Yale, Dayton plus Colgate. A lot of the schools who haven't offered me yet all said they want to see some of my early season video and are still just checking in with me. I've been doing more research on both EIU and Valparaiso lately and just trying to learn more about each school. I'm planning to see how things go for me early this coming season and I'm not in any hurry to make a decision for now.'



Gaughan is also excited for his upcoming 2020 senior season and the Mustangs chances this fall.

"We have a lot of returning starters back from last year and a lot of those starters are key guys for us. We are just more experienced tam and a bigger and stronger team this year and everyone is working hard."

So what will we see from Gaughan this coming season that we didn't see from him a season ago?

"I've been able to add 20 pounds this off season and I know I'm going to play with much more physicality this year. I've been able to keep up my speed while adding more weight and muscle and I'm planning to make even more tackles this season for my team."



