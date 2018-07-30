Sterling (Ill.) Newman Central Catholic senior inside linebacker recruit Chase Graham (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is gearing up for his upcoming senior season which begins a week from today with the first official day of practices. Graham fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more here.

"We wrapped up all of our summer team camps last week and now we are on a break this week," Graham said. "I'm just really excited and ready for the season to start."

Graham also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"A lot of the bigger schools who have been recruiting me al want to see my early senior season video. Schools like Iowa, Minnesota and NIU along with some of the FCS school recruiting me like Illinois State all have stayed in touch and they all want to see my early senior video. I have offers still from Winona State, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Southeast Missouri State. South Dakota State offered me a while ago but they filled up so I lost that offer."

Graham is also hoping to hear back from Iowa after his recent summer camp performance.

"Iowa was easily my best camp of the summer. Coach (Seth) Wallace from Iowa who's the linebacker coach told me that I'm one of 5 to 7 kids under consideration to earn a spot and that Iowa isn't going to offer anyone until they see some of our early senior video. Iowa said they liked my overall physicality at the camp."

Don't look for Graham to make a college decision for now.

"I'm still not in any rush to make a college decision and I'm going to wait until after my senior year to make a decision. My focus is all on my team and my senior season from here on out."

