LB Handford breaks down his CMU pledge

Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township senior outside linebacker recruit Jalen Handford (6-foot-0, 224 pounds) made a weekend visit to Central Michigan University with his parents, and Handford on Sunday night decided to give the Chippewas his verbal commitment. Handford breaks down his college decision in this recruiting update.

"I went on an official visit to Central Michigan with my parents over the weekend and my parents and I loved it at CMU," Handford said. "CMU was the first school to offer me a scholarship and they really believed in me before anyone else did. I feel great about my decision and my parents are also on board 100 percent."

Handford filled us in on some of the key factors that led him to pledge to the CMU Chippewas.

"CentralMichigan is located in a great area and we really liked the town and everything surrounding the school. I was able to meet with some of the players and the coaches at CMU on the official visit. I was also able to just get to know all of the coaches better and I get a long really well with everyone at CMU. CMU also has a really nice campus and great facilities. I was able to watch the team workout and I also enjoyed getting to know Coach (Joel) Welsh who is the strength coach at Central Michigan. Overall it's just a great school and program and I didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity at CMU so I committed."

Handford decided to pledge to CMU despite more and more recruiting interest and attention from multiple schools.

"I was hearing from a lot of bigger FBS schools along with some Power 5 programs. They all liked me but they also wanted to see some of my early fall season video. Kansas State, Purdue and also Kansas really showed a lot of interest in me. The way recruiting has been going lately I didn't want to wait and miss out on a great school like Central Michigan. They have been very loyal with me and always recruited me hard. CMU has a plan for me and they believed in me from very early on and that loyalty really means a lot to me."

Handford is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm glad it's over. I can just now focus on my team and my senior year and not have to worry about recruiting anymore. We are already back to work this summer and we are going to have another great team this season.."

Jalen Handford is verbally committed to Central Michigan.



