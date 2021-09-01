LB Ivers starts strong

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice (1-0) junior inside linebacker prospect Henry Ivers (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and the Crusaders started the season strong with a Week 1 42-6 win over Hillcrest. Ivers checks in and breaks down his first game of the fall season along with recapping his latest recruiting news in this update.

"It was a big win for us (over Hillcrest) and now we moved on and play Perspectives Friday," Ivers said. "Overall I thought I played a pretty good game. It was a much different feeling playing this fall compared to the spring season. I just feel much more comfortable playing this fall and everyone is more excited to get a chance to play a full season."

Ivers, who is also the Crusaders long snapper this season filled us in on his latest recruiting news this summer.

"I didn't go to any college football camps last summer because I was playing travel baseball all summer long. I've been getting follows and some interest from a few different schools so far. I've had some interest so far from Yale, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and also Kentucky. Those schools all invited me out to camp and visit them this summer. I'm hoping that more schools will take notice of me this season."

Ivers, who is also a strong student in the class room filled us in on how his game has changed and improved this season.

"I just feel that I'm a much more experienced player this season. The game has definitely slowed down especially compared to my first few games on the varsity. I've also worked hard on improving my overall speed. My straight line speed was a weakness in my game and I've worked hard and I feel good about my improvements. Our trainers at school also have us do a lot of speed work along with the work I do on my own and I can notice a big difference in my overall speed this season."

Does Ivers have any personal goals set for himself this season?

"Not really. My main goals are always team goals. My personal goal is to just go out and leave everything on the field this season."

Does Ivers have a dream school?

"It would be either Notre Dame or Wisconsin. I was just always a fan of Notre Dame and I've been to a lot of games at Notre Dame. I have friends who go to Wisconsin and they are another great school and football program."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today