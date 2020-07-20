EdgyTim - LB Jones has options this summer

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior inside linebacker recruit Myles Jones (6-foot-0, 217 pounds) will be a three year varsity starter for the Crusader and head coach Brian Badke this coming season. Jones also is holding several scholarship offers this summer including adding his latest offer on Sunday for Dayton. Jones checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Dayton is my latest offer and they just offered me earlier today (Sunday)," Jones said. "I have I think 14 or 15 offers in total this summer and my recruiting has been going pretty well and I'm rally excited about the offers and options I have."

Jones filled us in on his entire internal recruiting process so far this summer.

"I've been just talking to a lot of different coaches and staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me. I'm just still very open with my recruiting for now. It's been much harder to start to really narrow down schools because we haven';t been allowed to make any on campus college visits yet. I was abled to make visits to Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan and also Iowa but that's been it as far as seeing schools in person. I also did a virtual tour with Dartmouth and that was good but it's still not the same as being on campus. The virtual visit was pretty helpful and I learned a lot more about Dartmouth."

Does Jones have a time frame in mind for making an eventual college decision?

"I'm not in a hurry to make a decision for now. I'm just hoping that I'll be able to get out and make some college visits soon. I'm just staying in touch with the coaches and I'm also still talking with several schools who haven't offered me just yet. I'm talking a lot with the coaches from Dartmouth, Cornell. Western Michigan and also Cal. I was planning to visit Cal back in April but that was cancelled because of COVID, and Western Michigan still seems very interested in me."

Jones in the meantime is counting down the days before kickoff gets here.

"We are still in team camp this week and everything has been going good. We are looking strong this summer and everyone is working hard. We are just trying to remain positive on everything going on with the IHSA and the season. Everyone is keeping an eye on things but we are also just getting ready for the season and staying ready."



So what can we expect to see this coming season from Jones's overall game compared to his 2019 season?

"I've been able to drop some weight from last season. I played around 230 pounds last year and I'm down to 217 pounds now and I'm feeling 100 percent healthy. I'm much stronger and faster this year and you'll see a much different and much better player this coming season."

Myles Jones has multiple scholarship offers.