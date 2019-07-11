New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West senior inside linebacker prospect Caleb Marconi (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is getting ready for his upcoming senior season. Marconi checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"We are back to camp this week," Marconi said. "Everything has been going well in camp and the team is really coming around this summer."

Marconi updated us on his latest recruiting news.

"I ended up going to the Northwestern camp in June and that was the only camp I went to this summer. I've stayed in contact with the coaches at Iowa, Columbia and Cornell, Columbia invited me to come out and visit them this weekend but I'm taking the ACT Saturday so I can't make the visit."

Marconi, who will be a three year varsity starter this coming season ism also starting to realize that his senior season is finally here.

"It's crazy that I'm finally a senior. It's a different feel for sure. The last two years I would look up to the older senior leaders and now all of a sudden that's me now. I've really focused a lot on being the best leader I can for the team this summer."

So does Marconi have any personal goals for this coming season?

"I just want to help us win. I'm going to be playing mainly running back again this year, but it's been about just playing and helping my team in anyway I can. That's my goal along with winning a state title."

