LB McKinney adds his first offer
Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) junior inside linebacker recruit Christian McKinney (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) made a Saturday visit to Central Michigan University and also came home with his first scholarsh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news