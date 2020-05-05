Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior three star ranked inside linebacker recruit Malachi McNeal (6-foot-0, 220 pounds) has been able to add a handful of new offers this spring along with drawing additional recruiting looks. McNeal checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been pretty bored lately (under the stay at home order)," McNeal said. "At least the weather has gotten a bit better so at least I've been able to get outside and get some work in."

McNeal has been able to add a handful of new scholarship offers this spring.

"I've been able to add new offers from WIU, SIU and also Missouri State. I have offers now from Bowling Green, Kent State, EIU and now WIU, SIU and Missouri State. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Kent State, EIU, Eastern Michigan, Bryan, Holy Cross, Fordham and also North Dakota. All of the coaches who haven't offered me yet all planned to come into school this spring and watch one of my workouts. I actually sent them a video of me working out in different camp drills and the feedback has been pretty positive and they've remained in touch with me."

Has McNeal started to look harder at his recruiting process this spring?

"So far I haven't gotten a ton of pressure to make a decision yet. I'm looking harder at every school who has offered me so far. I'm still set on a time frame for a decision as Mid June and if I need to drag things out then I'll wait. Ideally I'd like to have a decision made before the start of the football season."

One of the biggest issue for McNeal this spring is that he's only been able to see a few schools in person.

"The only two schools I was able to visit was Bowling Green and also Kent State. I still need to get out and see more schools and as soon as we are allowed to make visits again I plan on seeing more schools."

Malachi McNeal has scholarship offers from Bowling Green. Kent State, EIU. WIU. SIU and Missouri State.