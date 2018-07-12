Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson three star ranked senior inside linebacker recruit Maema Njongmeta (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has been locked in and working hard with his Patriot teammates this summer. Njongmeta checks in and discusses his summer along with his latest recruiting news here.

"Lately it's been all about my team and just working out and getting ready for the season," Njongmeta said. "I was able to go to a handful of college camps and those went well overall."

Njongmeta filled us in on his summer camp travels.

"I wound up camping this summer at Northwestern, Iowa and Michigan State. I would say that my best camp was Michigan State. I just felt like I performed well overall and also tested well at the Michigan State camp. Both Michigan State and Iowa both said that they would stay in touch with me and that they will be slow with the recruiting process with me. They want to see some of my senior year video and then re-evaluate me this fall."

Njongmeta is also still looking at his current college offers this summer.

"I've been looking at all of the schools who have already offered me. I have offers now from all of the Ivy League schools along with Georgetown, NIU, Iowa State, Indiana State and also Navy recently offered me. I'm just going to take my time for now and look at all of my options. I really just want to put recruiting aside and focus on my team and our season."

Njongmeta also filled us in on how well the Patriots are shaping up this summer.

"I'm just really excited about our team this summer. We have great team chemistry and just a really strong team overall."

Maema Njongmeta has multiple scholarship offers.

