LB Palos has big plans this fall

Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem senior inside linebacker prospect Adrian Palos (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a multi-positional multi-year starter for the Huskies who is excited and ready for his upcoming senior season this fall. Palos recaps his latest recruiting news and previews his upcoming senior season in this recruiting update.

"Or practices have been going good so far and the team has been looking good," Palos said. "We start at around 3:30PM and wrap up by 6:30PM or so. I'm just ready and really excited for the season to get here."

Palos admits that this school year will be a year of adjustments.

"We will be going back to school next Tuesday and we are all going back to in school classes for the first time since COVID starter. We had a choice to go either in school or stay at home online. I tried to go into school at first but it was all the same classes everyone was taking online at home. We had less and less kids in classes so I just decided a few weeks into it to go back home. It will be a big adjustment for all of us but everyone on the team is excited to get back into school. Everyone is also more excited at practices compared to the spring. The spring season is a quick turnaround but I think it's a good thing because we've all stayed in really good shape."

Palos also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to camp this summer at Illinois, NIU and also Western Michigan. The camps overall went Ok but I know I could have done better. I've still in touch with the same schools since the spring. I stay in touch with schools like McKendree (D2), Quincy (D2) and several other smaller level schools. I'm just going to play my senior season and see how things go with my recruiting."

Palos is also excited to show everyone how his game has changed this summer.

"I really worked hard on getting my speed back. I've cut 10 pounds and converted it into muscle. I really got too bulky last season and now I'm more in shape, faster and I just feel a lot faster and quicker. I'm also going to be playing all over the field this season. I'm going to play some running back, quarterback and also linebacker again. I played quarterback at the youth level and I've been the backup quarterback since I started at Harlem."

First up this season for Palos and the Huskies is Rockton Hononegah.

"Hononegah is always a big game for us every year. I know our team will be good tis season especially on defense. We bring back just about our entire defense from the spring season and we still have some strong player on offense."

