LB Reddinger pledges to UNI

Morris (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Sam Reddinger (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) was able to sort out his various college option and decided to give Northern Iowa University his verbal commitment. Reddinger takes a few minutes and discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I really like Northern Iowa and they just have a lot to offer," Reddinger said. "I looked at some different schools like Illinois State and North Dakota, but I just really like what Northern Iowa has going and I feel it will be a great fit for me so I committed."

Reddinger discussed some of the key factors which led to his verbal commitment to the UNI Panthers.

"Northern Iowa is a really good fit for me from a distance standpoint. My older brother is transferring to play at Loras (D3) in Dubuque so it will be easier for my family to see both of us playing in college. The coaches at Northern Iowa are great people and they really know what they are doing. They have developed a ton of guys and sent them to the NFL which was another impressive part of the UNI program. UNI also has a really nice schools and program plus they play in a dome which is pretty cool. I made a recent unofficial visit with my Mom and that visit also played a big role in my decision. I was able to spend some time with the UNI coaches and meet all of them in person and they are just great guys. Another big factor for me was that Northern Iowa just wanted me. They have a plan for me and let me know what my role will be in the defense. They recruited me harder than any other school and I'm just excited about my decision."

Reddinger was also starting to see more and more schools take notice of him this summer but decided he didn't want to miss out on an opportunity with Northern Iowa.

"I started hearing from several schools this summer and they all came in later. Schools like New Mexico State, Illinois State, Western Illinois plus SEMO (Southeast Missouri State). After I made the visit to Northern Iowa I knew that I found a school that will be right for me and they also made me feel wanted, so I was ready to lock up my decision. I'm also excited to play in the Missouri Valley Conference at Northern Iowa and it's a great conference that always sends a ton of teams into the FCS playoffs every year."

Reddinger is also thrilled to now just focus on his upcoming senior season.

"We started our team camp last week and we are in full pads now. We bring back a lot of kids from last season and camp has bene going well. We have a chance to be a really good team this year."

Sam Reddinger is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.