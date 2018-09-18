Lombard (Ill.) Glenbard East (4-0) senior inside linebacker Anthony Shockey (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) and the Rams are off to a historic start so far this season, being 4-0 for the first time since 1967. Shockey has also drawn increased recruiting attention this fall. Get the latest recruiting news on Anthony Shockey here.

"It's been a great start for us so far," Shockey said. "It's all about the senior class this year. Everyone is working hard and is on the same page. We have a group of 7-8 seniors who have played together and have a lot of experience and it's been a lot of fun so far."

Shockey has also drawn more recruiting looks this fall and recapped his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been in contact with a few FCS schools like Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois. I also have had contact from both Western Michigan and Illinois. They all want to see my senior video and both Illinois and Western Michigan have invited me to come see a game this season. I haven't set up any game visits yet but I'm planning to go to games at both schools."

Shockey also is holding several D2 offers so far this summer.

"I have offers from Northern Michigan, Winona State, Sioux Falls, Saginaw Valley State and also Wayne State. I'm going to definitely look harder into those schools and I'll also make some visits. I've been just very focused on my team and my season so I haven't had a chance to really get out to see those schools yet."

So how has Shockey's game changed this season compared to a year ago.

"I worked hard this off season on my overall mobility and being able to just be a better finisher and be more quicker. I also hit the weights hard and added some more weight and strength and it's made a big difference."

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com