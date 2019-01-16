Lansing (Ill.) TF South junior outside linebacker prospect Michael Smith (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) has been a varsity starter and impact performer for the Rebels and head coach Bob Padjen since his sophomore season. Smith also has started to draw more recruiting interest this winter and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"This winter I've been just working out and getting ready for track season," Smith said. "I'm planning to train with the track team and work on improving my overall speed."

Smith also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"So far this week We've seen the coaches at school from Western Michigan, South Dakota State, Ball State and Wyoming. Western Michigan had some really good things to say about my junior season video and they really want me to come visit them on campus. We are also expecting more college coaches to come into school soon so recruiting has been good."

Smith has yet to get out to visit schools in person but look for that to change this spring.

"I haven't been able to get out to see any schools yet but I'm definitely looking at making some visits this spring. I really want to go see Western Michigan, South Dakota State and also Wyoming sometime in March."

Smith also discussed what he's been focusing on to improve in his game this off season.

"I'm working on my overall quickness I want to be able to meet the ball carrier in the backfield instead of at the line of scrimmage. I'm also just looking to get stronger and faster this off season."

So does Smith have a dream school?

"I really like NIU. They have a great defense and it's also a team that's Chicago made. I also like Michigan quite a bit."

