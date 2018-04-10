DeKalb (lll.) junior inside linebacker prospect Keegan Smith (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) was able to make weekend visit to Southern Illinois University. Smith recaps his SIU visit along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I was able to get out to visit SIU on Saturday," Smith said. "I had been in contact a bit with the SIU coaches and they invited me down to come see the campus."

Smith recapped his Saturday visit to SIU.

"I was really impressed with SIU. I really liked the SIU coaches along with the facilities. I was able to meet some of the players at SIU and they all seem like good guys. I had a chance to tour the facilities and then we watched a spring practice. I would say that the facilities at SIU really stood out. I just didn't expect such nice facilities and everyone was really nice and welcoming. The SIU coaches said that they want to see me at a camp this summer and will be watching me closely this spring and summer."

Smith has also been in touch with a handful of schools this spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches at SIU along with Central Michigan, Army and several Ivy League schools like Princeton, Yale and Columbia. I also visited Central Michigan, Army and St. Cloud State besides SIU."

Smith, who is playing baseball this spring for DeKalb is also looking ahead towards this coming spring and summer.

"I'm starting to look harder at my camp plans for this summer. I'm looking at camping out east at several of the Ivy League schools like Columbia, Yale, Princeton. I'm also going to camp at NIU, Central Michigan and SIU along with the Lindenwood super camp."

